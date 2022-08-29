Citigroup Inc. Raises Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,201,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 94,663 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.25% of Phillips 66 worth $103,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 430,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,178,000 after purchasing an additional 162,947 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 572.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 119,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after purchasing an additional 102,108 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 15,491 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,726,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,075,000 after purchasing an additional 130,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 292.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 178,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,966,000 after purchasing an additional 133,374 shares during the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.1 %

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $6,513,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,312,232.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $92.24 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

