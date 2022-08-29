Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 13,820 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Micron Technology by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Micron Technology by 18.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Micron Technology by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 15.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 691.7% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 18,019 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 15,743 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.54.

Micron Technology stock opened at $57.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $63.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.94 and its 200 day moving average is $69.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.40 and a 52-week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.