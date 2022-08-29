Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Given New C$73.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2023 earnings at $5.78 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.58.

CM stock opened at $49.76 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $45.09 and a 1 year high of $66.24. The company has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.68 and a 200 day moving average of $55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.01. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.74% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,278,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,227,608,000 after acquiring an additional 12,991,149 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,413,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,090,825,000 after acquiring an additional 12,575,940 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,920,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,062,270,000 after acquiring an additional 10,869,452 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,825,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,804,087,000 after acquiring an additional 495,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,595,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $611,650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

