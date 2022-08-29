Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.25-$1.49 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.00 billion. Canada Goose also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.02-$0.11 EPS.

Canada Goose Stock Performance

Shares of GOOS opened at $18.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.57. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $53.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOS shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Canada Goose from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Canada Goose from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canada Goose

About Canada Goose

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,179,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,452 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 135.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,930,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,105 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the first quarter valued at $25,797,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,894,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 313.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 96,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 73,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

