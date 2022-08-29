Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.25-$1.49 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.00 billion. Canada Goose also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.02-$0.11 EPS.
Shares of GOOS opened at $18.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.57. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $53.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.79.
Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOS shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Canada Goose from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Canada Goose from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.40.
Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.
