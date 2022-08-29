Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 495 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MU. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 251.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 330,496 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,742,000 after acquiring an additional 236,487 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 27,361 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 174.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $594,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.54.

Micron Technology Stock Down 5.8 %

MU stock opened at $57.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.40 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.65.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

