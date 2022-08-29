Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,164 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Brigham Minerals were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,422,000 after purchasing an additional 204,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 63,270 shares in the last quarter. 68.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brigham Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MNRL opened at $29.74 on Monday. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $33.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.37.

Brigham Minerals Increases Dividend

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $90.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.60. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

Insider Activity at Brigham Minerals

In related news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 100,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $3,240,176.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Brigham Minerals news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 100,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $3,240,176.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Roosa sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $199,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,998,462.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 436,376 shares of company stock worth $13,209,960 in the last 90 days. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on MNRL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Brigham Minerals from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

