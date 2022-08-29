Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 41.9% from the July 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 50.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCKIF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Babcock International Group from GBX 500 ($6.04) to GBX 510 ($6.16) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Babcock International Group from GBX 356 ($4.30) to GBX 358 ($4.33) in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

Babcock International Group Stock Down 8.1 %

OTCMKTS BCKIF opened at $3.75 on Monday. Babcock International Group has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $5.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average of $4.09.

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.