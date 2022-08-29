AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 24,788 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,788 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,850,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,261,210,000 after buying an additional 40,831 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,006,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,973,000 after purchasing an additional 25,317 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,356,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,946,000 after purchasing an additional 779,607 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,407,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,157,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,711,000 after acquiring an additional 27,465 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.68.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $206.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.30, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.94 and its 200 day moving average is $198.28. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.04 and a 1-year high of $336.52.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total value of $70,256.27. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,998,295.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,626,193.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total transaction of $70,256.27. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,998,295.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,371 shares of company stock worth $2,963,506. 13.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

