AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 20,120 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,615 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,120 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $3,565,846.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,383,365.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total transaction of $5,156,732.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,413,626.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $3,565,846.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,598 shares in the company, valued at $30,383,365.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 208,520 shares of company stock valued at $59,937,985. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRTX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.65.

VRTX opened at $281.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $287.06 and a 200 day moving average of $267.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $305.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

