AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 128 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 33.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $204.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.77%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer set a $255.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $254.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.71.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

