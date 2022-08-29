AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,340.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,517,000 after acquiring an additional 8,792 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,888,000 after acquiring an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 2,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,335.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,830.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,505.00 to $1,503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,831.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total transaction of $2,508,707.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,062,827.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total transaction of $2,508,707.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,062,827.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,719 shares of company stock worth $11,629,340 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,627.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 60.95, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,455.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,452.82. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

