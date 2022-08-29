AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 15,379 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,844 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 15,379 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,612,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,667,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 37.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,680,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,203,000 after buying an additional 1,006,745 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,450,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $699,566,000 after buying an additional 1,000,331 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,458,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,676,462,000 after buying an additional 477,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DHI. Citigroup boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.14.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $72.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 0.84. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.67.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,233.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.