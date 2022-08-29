AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 263.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 32,116 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $553,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $712,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 68,226 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 13,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 351,877 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $21,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX opened at $62.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.75. The company has a market cap of $73.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,168. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,090 shares of company stock valued at $9,433,014 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

