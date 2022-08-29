AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,405 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $293,743,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 48.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,705,000 after acquiring an additional 380,645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,048,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,398,935,000 after acquiring an additional 360,161 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at $79,300,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in ResMed by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,523,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,699,351,000 after purchasing an additional 255,361 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $221.15 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.40 and a 1-year high of $301.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.11 and a 200-day moving average of $225.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.47.

ResMed Increases Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $914.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.53 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 21.78%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $323,584.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,698,269.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $323,584.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,698,269.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.66, for a total value of $601,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,612,481.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,985 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,646. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on RMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.40.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.