Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 11,316 Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,316 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UEC. State Street Corp grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,131,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,892,000 after purchasing an additional 12,511,667 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 33.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,339,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,076 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,464,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,256,000 after purchasing an additional 308,140 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,719,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 420,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 88,507 shares during the period. 37.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Shares of Uranium Energy stock opened at $3.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -392.00 and a beta of 2.13. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $6.60.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

