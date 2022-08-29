985,294 Shares in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Acquired by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 985,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,720,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Dominion Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.29.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D opened at $83.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.81. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The stock has a market cap of $69.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.