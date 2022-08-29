617,889 Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Bought by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 617,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,583,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Allstate as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Allstate by 6.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Tobam increased its position in shares of Allstate by 46.5% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Allstate by 14.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after buying an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

ALL opened at $125.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.28. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.73.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.47%.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

