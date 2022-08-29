5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) versus Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Financial Comparison

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Rating) and Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares 5N Plus and Flutter Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 5N Plus -3.05% -0.99% -0.40% Flutter Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 5N Plus and Flutter Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 5N Plus $209.99 million 0.56 $3.11 million ($0.09) -14.78 Flutter Entertainment $8.30 billion 2.64 -$571.77 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5N Plus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Flutter Entertainment.

0.2% of 5N Plus shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for 5N Plus and Flutter Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 5N Plus 0 2 1 0 2.33 Flutter Entertainment 0 0 10 0 3.00

5N Plus presently has a consensus price target of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 181.93%. Given 5N Plus’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe 5N Plus is more favorable than Flutter Entertainment.

Volatility & Risk

5N Plus has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flutter Entertainment has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Flutter Entertainment beats 5N Plus on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 5N Plus

(Get Rating)

5N Plus Inc. produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications. In addition, the company is involved in animal feed additives and pharmaceutical ingredients as well as offers recycling services. The company serves renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging, manufacturing, electronic, consumer, and industrial applications.5N Plus Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Flutter Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services. The company also operates HRTV, a horseracing television network, as well as offers treasury; risk management; and horse racing broadcasting and advanced deposit wagering services. It provides sports betting and gaming services through paddypower.com, betfair.com, sportsbet.com.au, tvg.com, us.betfair.com, fanduel.com, pokerstars.com, Skybet.com, tombola.com, and adjarabet.com websites under the Paddy Power, Betfair, Sportsbet, TVG, FanDuel, Sky Betting & Gaming, PokerStars, Tombola, and Adjarabet brands, as well as BetStars, Sky Bet, Sky Vegas, FOX Bet, Stardust, Sky Bingo, and Junglee Games brands; and betting shops, and live poker tours and events. The company was formerly known as Paddy Power Betfair plc and changed its name to Flutter Entertainment plc in May 2019. Flutter Entertainment plc was incorporated in 1958 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.