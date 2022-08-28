WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.63.

WNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of WNS from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

NYSE WNS opened at $85.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.33. WNS has a twelve month low of $67.07 and a twelve month high of $91.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $274.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.68 million. WNS had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 20.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,589,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in WNS by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 28,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in WNS by 201.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 876,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,945,000 after purchasing an additional 586,245 shares during the period. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WNS in the fourth quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in WNS by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 193,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

