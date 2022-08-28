Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.61.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Haywood Securities reduced their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Insider Transactions at Whitecap Resources

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,670,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$23,476,920.93. In other Whitecap Resources news, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang acquired 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.80 per share, with a total value of C$47,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 596,438 shares in the company, valued at C$5,248,654.40. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.79 per share, with a total value of C$43,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,670,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$23,476,920.93. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 60,450 shares of company stock worth $540,310.

Whitecap Resources Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TSE:WCP opened at C$9.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$5.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of C$5.23 and a 12 month high of C$12.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.89.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.35 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 1.8000001 earnings per share for the current year.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

