Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $164.86.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total value of $3,871,046.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,211,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Waste Management Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $687,551,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Waste Management by 7,498.0% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,005,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,782,000 after buying an additional 1,979,482 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,829,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 15,459.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,645,000 after buying an additional 1,676,388 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Waste Management by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,415,000 after buying an additional 1,433,420 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WM stock opened at $171.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77. Waste Management has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Articles

