Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,804 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Vulcan Materials worth $25,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 84.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 3.3 %

VMC opened at $169.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.41. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $137.54 and a one year high of $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.13.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

