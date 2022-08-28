VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Major Shareholder Sells $54,389.79 in Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 4,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $54,389.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,906,118 shares in the company, valued at $134,658,194.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 17th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $865,900.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 80,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $1,024,000.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $855,400.00.

On Tuesday, August 9th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 50,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $501,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $704,200.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 50,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $459,500.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 50,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $434,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 100,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $917,000.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $354,000.00.

On Thursday, July 21st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 31,210 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $272,463.30.

VIZIO stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $22.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average is $9.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -53.80, a PEG ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.70.

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. VIZIO’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VZIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of VIZIO to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of VIZIO to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VIZIO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in VIZIO during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in VIZIO during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in VIZIO during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VIZIO during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in VIZIO during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

