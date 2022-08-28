Veritable L.P. Sells 54 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Veritable L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 3,733.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Align Technology by 11,400.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $252.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.78. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.86 and a 12-month high of $737.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.23). Align Technology had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.67.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

