Veritable L.P. Has $978,000 Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.7% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Ameren by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 8,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AEE shares. UBS Group cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.63.

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $94.79 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $99.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.35.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 60.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $250,691.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,060 shares in the company, valued at $14,113,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,230 shares of company stock worth $5,812,264. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ameren

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Articles

