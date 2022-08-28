Veritable L.P. Boosts Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 34.7% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 161.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSN stock opened at $78.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.99. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The firm has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.04.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.03). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.53%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.13.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

