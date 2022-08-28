Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $12,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,538,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,227,000 after buying an additional 114,727 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.6% during the first quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 108,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,217,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,394,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,587,186,000 after buying an additional 92,925 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,039 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $686,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,916,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,039 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $686,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,916,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $85,838.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,949.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,048. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

VRSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.18.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $189.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.16. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $231.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 35.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

