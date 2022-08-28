US Bancorp DE Increases Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $13,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 40,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 84,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 18,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth $370,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.59.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Stock Down 8.9 %

In related news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $90,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,463,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $90,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,463,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,512 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,990. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $50.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.07 and a 12 month high of $93.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.22. The company has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.24, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -39.34%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

