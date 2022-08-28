US Bancorp DE Has $11.17 Million Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,619 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.13% of Five Below worth $11,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,494,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 984,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $153,397,000 after buying an additional 247,319 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,395,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 732,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $116,005,000 after buying an additional 184,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Five Below by 44,352.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 176,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,455,000 after buying an additional 176,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $127.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $221.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.73 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Five Below from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Five Below from $205.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Five Below in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Five Below from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.68.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

