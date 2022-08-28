Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,540 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,309 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE UNP opened at $231.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $144.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.09.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.