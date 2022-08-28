Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $10,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 78.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 2.0% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO opened at $191.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $241.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.06.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Gordon Haskett cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

