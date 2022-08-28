TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,634 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $9,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,050,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,605,000 after buying an additional 1,081,139 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,133,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,309,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in TotalEnergies by 47.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,027,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,450,000 after buying an additional 648,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TTE. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($57.14) to €58.00 ($59.18) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($57.14) to €59.00 ($60.20) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($49.08) to €51.30 ($52.35) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.63.

TotalEnergies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $53.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.76. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $43.21 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75. The business had revenue of $74.77 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 25.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.5099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.