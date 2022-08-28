Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) General Counsel Sells $66,293.08 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,589 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $66,293.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,542.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tenable Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $40.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.67 and a 12 month high of $63.61. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -56.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.89.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $164.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.47 million. Research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TENB. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tenable from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Tenable from $73.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Tenable from $75.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TENB. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Tenable by 47,669.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,626,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,368 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Tenable by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,676,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,745 shares during the period. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter worth $49,563,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter worth $34,806,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Tenable by 1,772.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,939,000 after buying an additional 603,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

