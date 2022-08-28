Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) General Counsel Sells $66,293.08 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,589 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $66,293.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,542.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Tenable Trading Down 2.2 %
NASDAQ:TENB opened at $40.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.67 and a 12 month high of $63.61. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -56.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.89.
Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $164.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.47 million. Research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TENB. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Tenable by 47,669.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,626,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,368 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Tenable by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,676,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,745 shares during the period. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter worth $49,563,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter worth $34,806,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Tenable by 1,772.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,939,000 after buying an additional 603,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.
Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.
