Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.21.

TRHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

In other news, major shareholder Indaba Capital Management, L.P acquired 59,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $253,641.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,521,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,912,353.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 48,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 0.3% during the second quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 677,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 27.5% during the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $5.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.97. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $33.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.

