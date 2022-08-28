SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,723 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $11,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 116.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,201 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,925,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,701,000 after acquiring an additional 337,723 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $13,912,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 373,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,822,000 after acquiring an additional 103,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,397,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,587,000 after acquiring an additional 102,556 shares during the last quarter.

SDY opened at $126.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.83. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $113.22 and a 1 year high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

