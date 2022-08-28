Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Takes $912,000 Position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 51,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.09% of Patria Investments at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAX. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Patria Investments during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,397,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Patria Investments by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 39,852 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Patria Investments by 319.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 56,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 43,370 shares during the period. Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Patria Investments by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,443,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,666,000 after acquiring an additional 217,335 shares during the period. Finally, Gillson Capital LP grew its position in Patria Investments by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 225,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 13,056 shares during the period.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut Patria Investments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Patria Investments Price Performance

Patria Investments Cuts Dividend

Shares of PAX opened at $14.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.52. The stock has a market cap of $779.54 million, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.51. Patria Investments Limited has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $19.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.31%.

Patria Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.