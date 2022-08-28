Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 2,700 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Global Payments from $185.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.29.

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE:GPN opened at $125.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.66. The company has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 695.21, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.52 and a fifty-two week high of $175.73.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 555.59%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

