Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 19,460 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin to $361.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.46.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $276.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $270.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.58. The company has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.78%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

