Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Invests $1.02 Million in Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 45,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNDT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth $1,823,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth $527,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth $20,214,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mandiant Price Performance

NASDAQ:MNDT opened at $22.86 on Friday. Mandiant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mandiant ( NASDAQ:MNDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Mandiant had a net margin of 162.82% and a negative return on equity of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $137.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.18 million. Equities analysts expect that Mandiant, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Mandiant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mandiant has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mandiant

In other Mandiant news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 23,104 shares of Mandiant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $508,981.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,148 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,360.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

About Mandiant

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, offers threat intelligence, security validation, attack surface management and security automation, as well as managed and consulting services. It also provides Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; and Mandiant Academy, which provides cyber security training services.

