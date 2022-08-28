Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,945 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Lear by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lear by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,569,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lear by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,286,000 after buying an additional 59,274 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear Stock Down 4.0 %

NYSE:LEA opened at $139.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $118.38 and a twelve month high of $195.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LEA. Cowen boosted their target price on Lear to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lear from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lear from $153.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Lear from $203.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total transaction of $924,582.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,292,973.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 18,429 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,656 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.