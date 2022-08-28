Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.10.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SFT. Benchmark cut shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson cut shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. William Blair cut shares of Shift Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shift Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 537.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,591 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies Stock Performance

Shift Technologies stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.55. Shift Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $8.39. The company has a market cap of $78.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.79.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.03). Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 420.06% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $223.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.03 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Shift Technologies will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

