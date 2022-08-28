ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) by 116.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,310 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.50% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $5,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 35.7% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 54.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 3.9% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 164,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 162.9% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 29.2% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 37,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the period.

ProShares Short QQQ Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PSQ opened at $13.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.99. ProShares Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $15.05.

About ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

