Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$46.90.

A number of analysts recently commented on PKI shares. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price objective on Parkland and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank raised Parkland from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

PKI opened at C$32.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.45. The firm has a market cap of C$5.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.86. Parkland has a 52 week low of C$31.18 and a 52 week high of C$39.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.94.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.40, for a total value of C$394,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 683,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,941,523. In other news, Director James Pantelidis acquired 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$33.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,003.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 259,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,775,207.76. Also, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.40, for a total value of C$394,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 683,795 shares in the company, valued at C$26,941,523. Insiders have bought a total of 17,035 shares of company stock worth $583,124 in the last three months.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

