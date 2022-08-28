Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$46.90.
A number of analysts recently commented on PKI shares. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price objective on Parkland and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank raised Parkland from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.
PKI opened at C$32.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.45. The firm has a market cap of C$5.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.86. Parkland has a 52 week low of C$31.18 and a 52 week high of C$39.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.94.
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.
