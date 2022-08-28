Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 584 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $5,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,872,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,796,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,466 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $563,554,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 86,541.6% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,139,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $528,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,022 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,254,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,220,447,000 after purchasing an additional 693,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $154,472,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price target on Humana in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Humana from $453.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Humana to $547.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Humana from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.63.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $486.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $480.63 and a 200 day moving average of $453.38. The company has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $504.99.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 12.86%.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.