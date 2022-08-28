Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 359.6% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 21,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after buying an additional 16,867 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 157,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,644,000 after buying an additional 59,281 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 10,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,564,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,046,000 after buying an additional 67,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH stock opened at $276.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.06. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $340.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 52.78%.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin to $361.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.46.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

