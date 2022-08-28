Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,871 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.2% during the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.5% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $101.82 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $105.48. The company has a market capitalization of $52.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.71.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

