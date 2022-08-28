Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 3,336 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,179,815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477,042 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 326.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,841,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,075 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,143,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,036,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,653 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,088,000. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 243.3% during the fourth quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 2,367,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,597 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $41.77 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $53.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.37 and its 200-day moving average is $43.62.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

