Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,286 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $280.33 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The company has a market capitalization of $203.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $272.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.00.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 in the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.