Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,286 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $280.33 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $272.31 and a 200-day moving average of $269.09.

Insider Activity at Danaher

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.00.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.