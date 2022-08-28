Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,612 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,867 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $702,569,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,017,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,817 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $768,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,581 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 137.5% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,746,014 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $174,267,000 after buying an additional 1,010,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,933,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $210,399,000 after buying an additional 1,000,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.26.

Shares of COP opened at $112.12 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $54.42 and a 1 year high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $145.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.90 and a 200-day moving average of $98.84.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.81 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

